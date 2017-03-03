Gizzell Ford’s family will continue lawsuit against DCFS, doctor

Gizzell Ford’s nightmarish last months on earth began the afternoon her father and maternal grandmother picked her up from school on a fall day in 2012, according to lawsuit filed by the 8-year-old’s mother and maternal grandfather.

Thursday, Gizzell’s paternal grandmother, Helen Ford, was found guilty of murdering the third-grader, who died after enduring months of brutal abuse that Cook County prosecutors likened to torture. Gizzell’s father, Andre Ford, who also was charged in her death, died at the Cook County Jail in 2014 while awaiting trial.

But Gizzell might still be alive today, if the cheery honor student hadn’t been sent to live with her father based on a bogus claim her mother was homeless, according to the lawsuit in civil court filed in 2014 by Sandra and Juan Mercado, lawyers for the Mercados said.

Attorney Martin Dolan said Thursday that the lawsuit had been on hold while Helen Ford’s criminal case was ongoing.

The lawsuit, against the state Department of Child and Family Services and a pediatrician who examined Gizzell less than a month before she died, claims DCFS case workers and the doctor failed to act on signs of abuse and neglect in the months before Gizzell died.

The Mercados claim that Gizzell was living happily with her mother and an infant sibling at her grandfather’s house in Melrose Park in 2010, before the start of a custody battle between Sandra Mercado and Andre Ford.

After missing several custody hearings in 2010, Andre Ford hadn’t seen his daughter for 12 month when he claimed to have received a letter that said Sandra Mercado was homeless, the lawsuit states. Ford petitioned for full custody of Gizzell, and while she said she never moved from her father’s home, Mercado said she didn’t receive notices about custody hearings.

A family court judge awarded custody to Ford in November 2012, despite the fact that he was living off disability checks and was suffering from a chronic illness that was so severe he was using a wheelchair.

On Nov. 20, the Fords showed up at Gizzell’s elementary school in Melrose Park with a custody order in hand. School officials had to call a social worker to calm Gizzell down, but eventually let the girl go with her father. She was found dead inside her grandmother’s house in Chicago seven months later, covered head to toe in bruises.

At a court hearing two weeks after the Fords took custody of Gizzell, Juan Mercado told investigators Gizzell had been living with him and her mother in his house Melrose Park, and had never been homeless. But the judge left Gizzell in the Fords’ custody, and ordered Mercado to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and take parenting classes.

Mercado was allowed to visit her daughter, but the judge noted that visits would be supervised by Helen Ford because Andre Ford was “incapacitated, bedridden, disabled and confined to a wheelchair.”

During the months Gizzell lived with the Fords, the lawsuit claims DCFS case workers and a pediatrician who examined the girl never acted on evidence that Gizzell was being abused while living with the Fords.

Dr. Norell Rosado, the lawsuit notes, noticed Gizzell had injuries from being hit with a strap during an examination that took place less than a month before she died, but either failed to report them to DCFS or caseworkers did nothing. A caseworker also failed to investigate for abuse after learning that the Fords forced Gizzell to do “squats” and other military-style exercises as punishment.

The lawsuit says the Mercados noticed Gizzell losing weight each time they saw her, and that the outgoing girl seemed reserved when they would visit her at the Fords’ home. Helen Ford told Juan Mercado she had put Gizzell on a sugar-free diet. At court hearings, the family noticed the girl appeared to be wearing ill-fitting, adult-sized clothes.