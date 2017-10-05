Glen Ellyn man gets 10 years for beating 61-year-old father

A west suburban Glen Ellyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for “severely beating” his 61-year-old father in 2016, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Charles Mitchell, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after a three-day trial in which a jury found him guilty of aggravated domestic battery, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Police responded about 1:15 a.m. on June 14, 2016, to a domestic violence call at a hotel in the 600 block of Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, where Mitchell was sharing a hotel room with his father and brother, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Investigators found that Mitchell and his brother started arguing over a cellphone, the state’s attorney’s office said. Mitchell then got in a fight with his father, and struck and kicked him in the head and body.

Mitchell’s father suffered multiple head injuries, including a lacerated ear, a broken jaw and three missing teeth, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he stayed for a week of treatment.

Mitchell has been held on a $1 million bond at the DuPage County Jail since his arrest, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Charles Mitchell mercilessly beat his own father following a squabble with his brother over a cellphone, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “When finished, Mitchell, who claimed self-defense in the attack, left his father in a pool of blood and so badly injured that he spent the next week in a hospital in a drug-induced coma.”

Mitchell is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, the state’s attorney’s office said.