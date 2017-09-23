Glen Ellyn man wins $2 million lottery prize

A Glen Ellyn man won $2 million from an Illinois Lottery ticket he bought at a Chicago newsstand.

Robert Deitch was on his way to work when he bought the winning “50X The Money” ticket at Gateway Newstand, 2 N. Riverside Plaza, according to the Illinois Lottery. He opted to take his prize as a one-time payment of $1.2 million, prior to withholding.

“I’m going to buy a couple things and then invest the rest,” Deitch said of his plans for the money.

Gateway Newstand will received a bonus of $20,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.