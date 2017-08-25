Glendale Heights man charged with possessing child pornography

A west suburban man was arrested Thursday after investigators found child pornography at his Glendale Heights home.

A child pornography investigation led detectives to 69-year-old John T. Trudeau, according to Glendale Heights police.

They executed a search warrant at his home Thursday in the first lock of Medinah Circle, where they seized computer equipment containing child pornography, police said.

Trudeau, who was present during the search, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

He is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail pending a bond hearing, according to police.