Glendale Heights woman wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

A west suburban woman became $250,000 richer Wednesday with the scratch of a ticket.

Tanska Speight, a 43-year-old Glendal Heights resident, won big after she scratched a “25X The Money” ticket she bought at Stratford Newstand in Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“When I saw the prize amount, I got tears in my eyes,” Speight told lottery officials.

She has lived in Glendale Heights for seven years and is a 20-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service, lottery officials said. Speight plans to help her four daughters pay for college, make a down payment on a house and buy a car.

Stratford Newstand received a bonus of $2,500 — one percent of the prize amount — for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.