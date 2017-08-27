Glenview man wins $5 million with scratch-off lottery ticket

A Glenview man recently won a $5 million grand prize with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Thomas Holloway was at a Jewel grocery store, 1340 Patriot Blvd. in Glenview, when he scratched the “Million $$ Match” ticket after buying it from a lottery service machine, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I was shocked when I saw the $5 million prize amount,” said Holloway, who chose to take his prize as a single $3 million lump sum.

“I have already met with financial planners and I am going to invest this money wisely,” he added.

Jewel received $50,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket, the lottery said.