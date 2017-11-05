Glenview Walgreens robbed at gunpoint

A Walgreens store was robbed at gunpoint last Friday in north suburban Glenview.

About 9 p.m. on May 5, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Walgreens store at 3301 Glenview Rd., according to a statement from Glenview police.

A 5-foot-7 black male wearing a mask, hooded coat and dark pants showed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee, police said. He then ran out heading north with $350.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information should call Glenview police at (847) 901-6055.