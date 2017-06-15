Gov. Rauner calls for 10-day special legislative session

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday called for a special session — 10 days beginning June 21 and lasting through through the end of the month — to try to end the historic budget impasse.

Rauner announced the special session in a Facebook video Thursday in which he also advocated for a Republican-backed “compromise” budget plan, which high-ranking GOP lawmakers had revealed on Wednesday. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.

Among the governor’s top priorities is a four-year property tax freeze paired with a four-year income tax hike. Senate Democrats last month passed a two-year property tax freeze, amid concerns that a four-year freeze would negatively affect poor school districts. And they had no Republican support on a revenue bill that would hike the income tax to 4.95 percent — which is the number Republicans chose in negotiations with Democrats that ultimately fell apart.

Changes in the Republican plan include starting the income tax hike on July 1, as opposed to a retroactive start date of Jan. 1.

The state has been without a full budget since July 1, 2015 as Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continue to butt heads over the governor’s preferred reforms.

Senate Democrats cleared their entire “grand bargain” package before the end of the legislative session, but the Illinois House didn’t take up any budget bills before leaving Springfield.

Madigan will need Republican votes to pass a budget. A three-fifths majority is required to pass bills rather than a simple majority. Any budget plan will need 71 votes to pass.