Gov. Rauner pushes for economic growth in State of State

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday pushed for pro-economic growth to save the state in his third State of the State address — while saying he’s encouraged that the legislative leaders have acknowledged changes must be made.

Rauner said he’s optimistic about the future of the state, despite big challenges.

“With great challenge comes great opportunity. By working together, we can overcome any obstacle,” Rauner said. “We have the best people and best location of any state in America. Through bipartisan cooperation, Illinois can once again be the economic engine of the Midwest and the home of innovation and prosperity for everyone.”

And he said both sides of the aisle, including all legislative leaders, agree that in order to have a balanced budget, there must be changes “to our broken system to return our state to a path of prosperity.”

Rauner went off script to thank senators and Senate leaders for their work on a bipartisan grand bargain package.

“Thank you for working so hard to try to come together on a bipartisan basis to find a compromise, to get a truly balanced budget with changes to the system to help job creators and protect taxpayers,” Rauner said.

He also urged them to stay persistent.

“Please don’t give up. Please keep working. Please keep trying. The people of Illinois need you to succeed,” Rauner said.

Despite the push for cooperation, the governor pushed for two of his favored reforms: term limits and redistricting, which he said would “end the power of incumbency and special interest groups and give power back to the power of our state.”

He also pushed for changes to workers’ compensation to prevent misuse and abuse, and property tax relief to help families and businesses.

Chicago violence was highlighted in his address: “The violence occurring in Chicago every day is intolerable. We cannot let it continue. We’ve got to bring it to an end.”

“With the right mix of policies — with a joint commitment between the city, the county, the state and the federal government — we can and must find solutions to curb the violence.”

Rauner said law enforcement helps with the treatment of gun violence, but isn’t the cure.

“Addressing the roots of this plague will take much more: to restore hope where hope has been lost, to build a long-term future of quality education and good jobs for communities that need it most. Tearing down the barriers to good jobs and economic opportunity. Getting rid of blight and incentivizing redevelopment. Making sure both the state and Chicago Public Schools treat low-income kids the same as high-income kids. Giving parents more choices and support to give their kids a world class education. Putting vocational training back into our high schools so young people can see a clear path to a career rather than falling victim to the gang recruiters,” the governor said to applause.

Rauner also pushed for the public-private partnership — with the Illinois General Assembly’s approval — to create a managed line on the Stevenson Expressway paid for by private investors.

“The project will create thousands of construction jobs, expand the quality of life for our commuters, and support faster economic growth throughout the region,” Rauner said.

He also touted his desire to create a technology and innovation center in the Midwest “that can rival Silicon Valley or North Carolina’s Research Triangle, creating tens of thousands of high-paying jobs.”