Grandmother leaps to her death after teen dies of gunshot wound

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head before he was pulled from a house fire last week in north suburban Grayslake has died.

Firefighters responded at 12:34 a.m. Aug. 22 to the fire in the 300 block of Normandy Lane, according to Grayslake police.

Officers rescued a 17-year-old boy from the blaze, but discovered he had been shot in the head, police said.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

A .38-caliber pistol was recovered from the home, police said.

The boy’s grandmother, 64-year-old Deborah St. Antoine-Browne, was interviewed by detectives Thursday at Loyola, and her fingerprints and DNA were taken, police said.

About 4:50 p.m. the same day, St. Antoine-Browne jumped to her death from the hospital’s parking garage, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a suicide.

DCFS notified police that prior to her death, St. Antoine-Browne gave her granddaughter a bottle of prescription medication and instructed her to take it all, police said. The granddaughter ingested some of the medicine before seeking medical attention.

St. Antoine-Browne was the guardian of her grandson and granddaughter at the time of the fire, police said.

“With many interviews to be conducted and a large amount of evidence to process, this case remains open,” police said in a statement.

“No additional suspects are being sought in this case,” police said.