Grandson helps put out garage fire with garden hose in Elgin

A family member’s grandson helped put out a garage fire with a garden house Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

The family member noticed flames coming from the corner of the detached garage roof and told her grandson to call 911, according to a statement from the Elgin fire department.

About 3:35 p.m., crews responded to the blaze in the 300 block of Marguerite Street, the fire department said. The grandson had used a garden hose to put water on the garage and prevented the flames from spreading to the home or other parts of the garage.

Estimated damages to the garage are approximately $5,000, fire said. There were no injuries reported.