Grill causes townhouse fire in Wheaton

A townhome caught fire Monday morning due to a grill on the deck of the property in west suburban Wheaton.

About 6 a.m., fire officials responded to a fire at 1005 Heathrow Court, according to a statement from Wheaton Fire Department.

Crews spotted a fire on a four-unit townhome building at the rear exterior of the unit, fire said. The blaze had extended up the side of the building and into the attic.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and everyone inside safely exited with no injuries, fire said. The townhome sustained significant damage but no adjoining units were damaged.

Investigators from the Wheaton Fire Department and the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force conducted a fire investigation, fire said. The cause of the fire was accidental and related to a barbecue grill that was on the deck.

The building was turned back over to the property owner after the fire.