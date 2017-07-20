Guard charged with battering man in bar brawl involving ‘Idol’ singer

A security guard has been charged with battering a patron at a northwest suburban bar earlier this month, an incident that involved a former “American Idol” contestant.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. July 8 to the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille at 60 N. Bothwell St. in Palatine for a report of unwanted patrons, according to Palatine police.

When they arrived, officers found a man with significant injuries to his head and face. Witnesses alleged he was attacked after being confronted by security staff at the bar, police said.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Adam Sobanski, a 32-year-old employee at the bar, was responsible for the man’s injuries, police said. The investigation reveled that Sobanski placed the man in a chokehold, causing him to fall to the floor.

Sobanski then struck the man repeatedly with a closed fist, causing “extensive injuries” to his face and head, police. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sobanski, a Palatine resident, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, police said. His bond was set at $45,000 during a court hearing Thursday in Rolling Meadows. His next court date is scheduled for August 10.

During the same incident, a former “American Idol” contestant was taken into custody and charged with a single count of battery for punching a bouncer at the bar, police said. But her attorney said singer/songwriter/actress Haley Reinhart was the victim, not the aggressor, and will take legal action once the investigation clears her client.

Reinhart is originally from northwest suburban Wheeling, but now lives in Los Angeles, according to the singer’s official Facebook page.

In a statement emailed to the Sun-Times, Reinhart’s attorney said: “Without provocation, Haley Reinhart was assaulted by bouncers at the Lamplighter Inn. After forcefully removing Ms. Reinhart, they violently beat her friend, who sustained multiple injuries,” attorney Dina LaPolt said.

“We believe that she will be exonerated of all charges once the investigation is completed. We plan on taking legal action against all those who were involved in this unfortunate incident.”

It was unclear whether Reinhart’s friend was the man allegedly beaten by Sobanski.