Guns stolen in Montgomery burglary

Two guns were among multiple items stolen in a home burglary Thursday in west suburban Montgomery.

Deputies were called about 5 p.m. for reports of the burglary in the first block of Eastfield Road in Montgomery, according to a statement from the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

When investigators arrived, the residents told them someone had broken in earlier that day and stolen jewelry, two firearms, a flat-screen TV and cash, the sheriff’s office said. No one was in custody as the investigation continued.