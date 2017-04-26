Gymnastics coach held in Prairie Path attack, linked to others

A 31-year-old Winfield man and Bartlett gymnastics coach is being held on $200,000 bail in DuPage County jail after confessing Tuesday to attacking a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton.

He also took responsibility for a similar attack last September, authorities say. Matthew D. Grover, of the 600 block of Lindsey Avenue, faces felony charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful restraint. The most serious charge, aggravated battery, is typically punishable by two to five years in prison.

Police also confirmed at least three other cases in which Grover approached or followed women in nearby towns. Those cases are under investigation.

Appearing Wednesday morning in bond court, Grover told Judge Joseph Bugos he is unsure whether he will be able to post his bail.

According to police, Grover confessed to approaching a woman from behind and grabbing her about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road at the time, DuPage County sheriff’s police said. The woman escaped unharmed.

