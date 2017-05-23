Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has died at age 48

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy, left, knocks the ball out of the hand of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart in the first quarter in Pittsburgh Sunday, Sept. 26, 1999. | Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawk defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy was found dead on May 23, according to Orlando Police Department.

The Orlando Police are investigating Kennedy’s death, but said “there is nothing suspicious to report” at this time, according to ESPN. Police said Kennedy died alone.

Kennedy was a Seahawks icon, spending his entire NFL career in Seattle, starting 153 out of 167 games. In 11 seasons, Kennedy recorded 448 tackles, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

In 1992, Kennedy was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. After retiring in 2000, the Seahawks had his No. 96 retired with him. The 8x Pro Bowler’s jersey illustrious career was capped off with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Before the NFL, Kennedy was an All-America honoree at the University of Miami and helped lead the Hurricanes to their 1989 national championship team. Kennedy also was inducted into the Miami Hurricanes Ring of Honor and the university’s Hall of Fame.