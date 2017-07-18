Hammond police investigate casino carjacking, robbery of woman at ATM

Two of the suspects in several carjackings on Tuesday in Hammond, Indiana were caught on camera. | Hammond police

A series of carjackings Tuesday in northwest Indiana and the robbery of a woman in south suburban Calumet City are believed to be related, according to Hammond, Indiana police.

The mayhem started about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday when a 67-year-old man told investigators his gray Toyota Camry was stolen by four males armed with baseball bats in the 5500 block of Alice Street in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

The suspects were driving a stolen white Chrysler Town and County van when they committed the carjacking, police said. The van was later found in East Chicago, Indiana.

The suspects are believed to have gone to Calumet City, where they robbed a woman at an ATM after threatening her with a baseball bat, police said. They later drove to Horseshoe Casino in Hammond in the stolen Camry, where they pulled another 67-year-old man from his Hyundai Sonata and stole it. They also threatened that man with a handgun.

The group was suspected of using credit cards stolen during the crime spree at a Wal-Mart in Hammond shortly after the robbery at the casino, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hammond police at (219) 852-2981.