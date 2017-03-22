Hanover Park man facing child pornography charges

A northwest suburban Hanover Park man was charged with possessing child pornography after a search of his home on Wednesday.

Richard M. Chanchico, 31, was charged with four counts of child pornography — all felonies, a statement from the DuPage Count sheriff’s office said.

Detectives searched his home about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and took possession of electronics that held child pornography files, the sheriff’s office said. The search stemmed from an undercover internet investigation into the distribution of child pornography files.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.