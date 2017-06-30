Hanover Park man on the run located, charged with armed robbery

A Hanover Park man who was on the run from police was taken into custody Thursday and charged with armed robbery in northwest suburban Woodstock.

U.S. Marshals located 39-year-old Brian Odell about 3 p.m. Thursday and took him into custody, according to Woodstock police. Odell was identified as one of the people responsible for a June 28 armed robbery in the 200 block of Throop Street in Woodstock.

Odell was charged with single counts of armed robbery, unlawful restraint and mob action, all felonies, police said.

He is being held at McHenry County jail on $20,000 bond, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for July 7.