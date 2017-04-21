Hanover Park man wins $100K lottery prize

A northwest suburban Hanover Park man won $100,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket, officials announced Wednesday.

Guadalupe Beltran meets with his friends every weekend for coffee and to scratch a couple lottery tickets, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“When I played a 100X The Cash ticket and won $100,000, I told them I would buy the next round of coffee,” Beltran said.

He plans to use his lottery prize to pay bills and then put the rest in the bank, according to the lottery.

Beltran bought his ticket at the Mr. Quik Ezz Food Mart, 980 S. Bartlett Road in Bartlett, according to the lottery. The store received $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.