Harvey man charged with DUI for fatal Kankakee County crash

A south suburban man is facing a DUI charge after a crash that left a Louisiana woman dead Thursday evening in downstate Kankakee County.

McKinley Jenkins, 44, was driving a green 2001 Chevrolet Astro van south at 6:53 p.m. on I-57 near milepost 307 in Kankakee County when he lost control, according to Illinois State Police. The van left the road, went into a ditch and rolled over.

The passenger, 44-year-old Mia Robinson of Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County coroner’s office, police said. Jenkins was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee with “minor injuries.”

Jenkins, who lives in Harvey, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, police said. He was also cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.