Hazel Crest woman wins $100K lottery prize

A southwest suburban Hazel Crest woman won a $100,000 lottery prize last month.

Patricia Morris won the prize when her Quick Pick ticket matched four numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the Aug. 30 drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 19–28–43–67–69 and the Powerball was 07.

Morris’ prize would have been $50,000, but it was doubled because she added a “PowerPlay” multiplier to her ticket and the “PowerPlay” number was 02.

“I never thought I would win such a big prize!” Morris said. She plans to use the winnings to buy a house.

Amstar at 18659 S. Halsted St. in Glenwood received a bonus of $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.