Heading to the Women’s March Saturday? Here’s the lowdown

Women ride a bus to Washington for the Women's March, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) There will be marches across the country on Saturday, including one in Chicago.

The city is expected to see one of the biggest non-sports rallies in recent memory, with some 50,000 people expected downtown for Saturday’s Women’s March on Chicago.

Here’s what you need to know if you go:

— The rally is set for 10 a.m. on Columbus near Jackson, with a march heading toward the Federal Plaza at 11:30 a.m.

— If you plan to drive, the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside garages offer the most convenient parking for the rally, organizers say.

— The event is outdoors. So dress appropriately. It’s expected to be drizzly and well above freezing, with a high in the mid-50s.

— Marchers with kids can join a designated family area, if they prefer to avoid the main crowd. To enter a family area, walk to the rally point via Monroe at Columbus and ask a volunteer for directions.

— Organizers are asking that all participants obey posted signs and placards, stay off the grass and out of fenced-off areas.

For more information, go to: womens121marchonchicago.org.