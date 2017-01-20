The city is expected to see one of the biggest non-sports rallies in recent memory, with some 50,000 people expected downtown for Saturday’s Women’s March on Chicago.
Here’s what you need to know if you go:
— The rally is set for 10 a.m. on Columbus near Jackson, with a march heading toward the Federal Plaza at 11:30 a.m.
— If you plan to drive, the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside garages offer the most convenient parking for the rally, organizers say.
— The event is outdoors. So dress appropriately. It’s expected to be drizzly and well above freezing, with a high in the mid-50s.
— Marchers with kids can join a designated family area, if they prefer to avoid the main crowd. To enter a family area, walk to the rally point via Monroe at Columbus and ask a volunteer for directions.
— Organizers are asking that all participants obey posted signs and placards, stay off the grass and out of fenced-off areas.
For more information, go to: womens121marchonchicago.org.