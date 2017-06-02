Heather Mack can’t be trusted, aunt says

Heather Mack's assertion in a series of YouTube videos that her mother murdered her father is "completely false," Mack's aunt, Debbi Curran, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday. | AP file photo

Heather Mack’s assertion in a series of YouTube videos that her mother murdered her father is “completely false,” Mack’s aunt told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday.

The aunt, Debbi Curran, also told the Sun-Times in an email that it’s hard to trust anything Mack has said in recent years because her story frequently changes.

Mack claimed in a series of videos posted last week that she killed her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in a hotel in Bali in 2014. Mack said in the videos that she let her child’s father, Tommy Schaefer, take the fall so she could collect her inheritance. She also said that she plotted von Wiese-Mack’s murder because she had discovered von Wiese-Mack killed her father, James Mack, during a family vacation to Greece.

“Since the brutal murder of my dear sister, Sheila, two and half years ago, our family has had to endure endless lies about what actually happened in Bali,” Curran said. “Heather Mack’s stories about her relationship with her mother and the events in Bali have changed so many times; it is impossible to discern truth from deception.

“However, her accusation about Sheila killing Jim is completely false. Sheila loved Jim very deeply and was devastated by his death. We are also struck by the utter lack of any remorse from Heather over her mother’s murder, and continue to be very worried about the health and safety of Stella. We do not understand how Indonesia can allow an innocent baby to grow up in a prison.”