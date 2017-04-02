In videos, Heather Mack confesses to mother’s murder in Indonesia

Heather Mack confessed in several YouTube videos to the 2014 murder of her mother in Bali.

Heather Mack has confessed in several YouTube videos to the 2014 murder of her mother, who was found inside a suitcase in Bali.

In the videos posted on Thursday, Heather says that she killed her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in a hotel room in Bali. She also says she “trapped” Tommy Schaefer into helping her coverup the murder.

Schaefer and Mack were convicted in Indonesia. Schaefer, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for beating von Wiese-Mack to death. Mack, 21, was sentenced to 10 years for helping.

Mack claims the reason for the murder was because her mother had killed her father when she was 10 years old. She also states in the video that she wanted to be “set free by the truth. . . .

“I decided in my heart, my mind, my soul, in my blood and in the oxygen running through my body that I wanted to kill my mother,” Mack says in the video.