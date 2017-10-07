Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected to move through Chicago area

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to move across the Chicago area starting Monday morning, with the possibility of golf ball-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms will move across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs through the morning, with the possibility of small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service. Heavy rain can be expected throughout the day, with the possibility of some localized flooding.

As of 7:10 a.m., 29 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and delays were estimated at 43 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Airlines canceled 44 flights at Midway International Airport, and delays were averaging less than 15 minutes.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to redevelop in the afternoon along the Wisconsin border, before moving south in the late afternoon and early evening, forecasters said. The storms will be capable of producing golf ball-size hail and gusty winds up to 60 mph, before weakening in the evening.

There is a continued threat for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall through Wednesday, the weather service said.