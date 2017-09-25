Hebron man wins $450K lottery prize

A Hebron man won $450,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Donald Raef won the prize when the “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket he bought at the BP gas station at 7615 US Highway 14 matched all five numbers in the Sept. 8 evening drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. He has been playing the same numbers for several.

“It was my lucky day,” said Raef, who plans to buy a house with his winnings.

BP will received a bonus of $4,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.