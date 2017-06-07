Here’s how the Illinois House voted for tax bill override

The Illinois House on Thursday voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a controversial revenue measure that will hike the personal income tax rate. | Seth Perlman/AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House on Thursday voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a controversial revenue measure that will hike the personal income tax rate.

On Sunday, 15 House Republicans voted to approve the measure. Eleven of those voted for the override.

Republicans voting yes: Steve Andersson, R-Geneva; Terri Bryant, R-Mt. Vernon; Mike Fortner, R-West Chicago; Norine Hammond, R-Macomb; David Harris, R-Mount Prospect; Chad Hays, R-Danville; Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, R-Springfield; Bill Mitchell, R-Decatur; Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston; Michael Unes, R-East Peoria.

Democrats voting no: John Connor, D-Lockport; Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton; Martin Moylan, D-Des Plaines; Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg; Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville; Sam Yingling, D-Round Lake Beach.

Republicans who switched from a yes vote on Sunday to a no for override: Reps. John Cavaletto, R-Salem; C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville; Charlie Meier, R-Okawville; and David Reis, R-Sainte Marie; Rep. Robert Pritchard, R-Sycamore, voted to approve the measure on Sunday, but was absent for the override.

The switches were offset by three Democrats who changed their votes: Reps. Sue Scherer, of Decatur; Rita Mayfield, of Waukegan; and Natalie Manley, of Joliet, all voted no on Sunday but yes for the override.