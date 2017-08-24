Here’s what baby girl found dead in Markham fire might’ve looked like

Sketch shows approximately what a baby girl found dead after a fire in Markham may have looked like. | Cook County medical examiner's office

Cook County authorities trying to identify a baby found dead in the wreckage of a fire at a vacant south suburban home last month think they know what she looked like.

On Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office released a sketch of what forensic experts believe the child, believed to be a black girl younger than 2, might have looked like.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. July 3 at a vacant home in the 15400 block of Hamlin in Markham, according to Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders. The girl’s body was found in the attic.

The baby, listed as “baby Jane Doe” because no one has come forward to claim her remains, has yet to be identified, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Earlier this month, authorities said autopsy findings and a radiology examination “determined the deceased is a black female whose age is estimated from around 9 months up to about 2 years old.”

Cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

Markham police earlier released a photo showing clothing similar to that worn by the baby at the time she was found.

“We were hoping someone would have come forward to report her missing,” Sanders said, noting police are following up on leads in an attempt to identify the girl.

“We hope that the photo may jog someone’s memory.”

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office said several items of clothing were found with the girl, including a Garanimals 6-9-month onesie with hot pink flowers; dark blue 9-month onesie with white polka dots and red tri; black and white leopard print fleece pants, with pink paws foot coverings.

Also found were a dark blue, white and red patterned blanket; and a light pink fleece blanket with light blue and pink elephants.

Anyone with information should call Markham police at (708) 331-2171 or the medical examiner’s office at (312) 666-0500.