HGTV closes deal for ‘Flip or Flop Chicago’ in 2018

With the fate of its hit “Flip or Flop” uncertain, HGTV is moving forward with spinoff shows in Chicago and other U.S. cities.

The cable channel said Tuesday that it has given the greenlight for more episodes of “Flip or Flop Chicago,” the show that was called “Chicago Flippers” when a pilot aired in February. Married couple Mark and Liz Perez will return sometime in 2018 to resume buying and restoring run-down local homes.

“The expansion of the franchise is an opportunity to take a fresh look at house flipping and what’s working in different regions of the country,” said Allison Page, HGTV’s general manager for U.S. programming.

The first of the spinoff shows, “Flip or Flop Vegas,” premieres Thursday, with an Atlanta show coming in June and Fort Worth and Nashville editions on the way next year.

As for the original, Southern California flagship, stars Tarek and Christina Al Moussa are said to have a seventh season of “Flip or Flop” in the can to air this summer, despite Tarek’s filing for divorce in January. Nothing has been announced about an eighth season.

Chicago property investment also is the theme of another reality show already on the air: “The Deed: Chicago,” hosted by Sean Conlon on CNBC.