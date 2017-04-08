High-end bikes among items stolen from North, Near North Side garages

Police are looking for burglars suspected to have stolen property in the last two months from more than a dozen garages on the North and Near North Sides.

In all the incidents, owners left their garage doors open or unlocked when people came in and stole items, including high-end bicycles, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

in the morning hours on June 8 in the 1000 block of West Webster Avenue;

in the after noon hours on June 9 in the 1000 block of North Larrabee Street;

in the late evening hours to early morning hours on June 16-17 in the 2000 block of North Racine Avenue;

in the afternoon hours on June 16 in the 2300 block of North Bosworth Avenue;

in the morning hours on June 18 in the 2200 block of North Racine Avenue;

in the morning hours on June 19 in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street;

in the evening hours on June 21-23 in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

in the evening hours on June 22-23 in the 1700 block of North Fremont Street;

in the evening hours on June 28-30 in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue;

in the evening hours on July 8-9 in the 2200 block of North Greenview Avenue;

in the evening hours on July 18 in the 1600 block of North Bissell Street;

in the morning hours on July 20 in the 2200 block of North Greenview Avenue;

in the evening hours on July 23 in the 2100 block of North Wayne Street; and

in the evening hours on Sunday or Monday in the 1600 block of North Vine Street.

There was no description of possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked for call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.