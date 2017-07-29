High-risk, 30-year-old man missing from Jefferson Park

Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who suffered from a traumatic brain injury who went missing Friday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Keith Benincasa was last seen about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of West Higgins, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the area of Austin and Higgins.

Benincasa’s brain injury causes him to be forgetful or confused and stare at nothing, police said. He also suffers from absent seizures.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 200- to 230-pound white man with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Benincasa was last seen with messy hair and wearing sweatpants that are torn at the knee, a gray shirt, no shoes and no socks. He has no money or identification with him.

Anyone with information on Benincasa’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.