High-risk, 38-year-old man missing from Portage Park

Police are looking for a 38-year-old man who went missing Monday from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jeffrey Katz was last seen about 2:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Warwick, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He left home and never returned.

Katz suffers from a diminished mental capacity and may be at risk, police said.

Katz was described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound white man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes with no laces.

Katz has a limited vocabulary and typically mumbles when he talks, police said. He also walks with his head down and frequents places where food is either offered or displayed for sale.

Anyone with information on Katz’ whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.