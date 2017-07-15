High-risk, 53-year-old man reported missing from Dunning

Police are looking for a 53-year-old man who went missing Thursday from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side and could be at risk.

Timothy Owens went missing Thursday from the 6500 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago Police. He was last seen wearing a Scorpion’s T-shirt while leaving Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Owens suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and suicidal thoughts, police said.

Owens was described as a slender, 5-foot-11 white man with a fair complexion and gray-and-black hair, police said. The photo provided of Owens is five years old, and he is now slender with gray hair and no teeth, police said.

Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.