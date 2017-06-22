Highway workers find body in Will County

Highway workers found a body in a ditch Wednesday afternoon while cutting grass in far southwest suburban Will County.

An employee of the Will County Highway Department called police shortly after 2 p.m. to report they found a body in a ditch while landscaping along Manhattan-Monee Road west of Harlem Avenue in Green Garden Township, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

“The body appears to have been there for some time and cannot be identified,” the sheriff’s office said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:31 p.m., according to the Will County coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Will County sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.