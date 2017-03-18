Hinsdale jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

A jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning in west suburban Hinsdale.

Just after 10 a.m., three armed, masked men walked into Razny Jewelers at 37 S. Washington St. and took merchandise, according to Hinsdale police. A fourth person might have waited outside.

They battered an unspecified number of employees before taking off south on Garfield Street in a silver Lexus SUV, police said. Paramedics treated the workers at the scene for minor injuries.

Police described the robbers as black men in their 20s wearing black hooded sweatshirts. Anyone with information should call (630) 789-7070.