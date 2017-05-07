‘Huzzah!’ CPD cmdr. allegedly shoved by angry woman at beach on July 4

A Chicago Police commander was shoved in the face by a Logan Square woman Tuesday while the commander was responding to a disturbance at the beach near Monroe Harbor, Cook County prosecutors said.

Kalee Richardson, 23, shouted “huzzah!” as she shoved 1st District Cmdr. Robert Klich in the face, Assistant State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto said Wednesday at a bond hearing.

According to a police report, the 5-foot, 4-inch Richardson struck Klich “with and open-hand palm.” Klich, who was listed in the report as the arresting officer, was not injured.

Klich arrived at Belmont Harbor with other officers in response to a call that Richardson had been loudly complaining to Chicago firefighters about a friend who had been rescued from the water after falling of a personal watercraft.

Richardson had been driving the watercraft, Scaduto said, and was berating the crew of an ambulance that had arrived to tend to her friend, Scaduto said.

Richardson first told officers she had been drinking “earlier in the day” and was “sorry she ‘muffed’ the officer, but added that she had been upset about what’s on social media,” Scaduto said.

Later, Richardson denied hitting Klich, and said she’d “pulled his (microphone cord).”

Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered Richardson held in lieu of $100,o00 bail for aggravated battery of a police officer.