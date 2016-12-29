Hobos gang trial jury deadlocked on at least 1 count

Paris Poe and five other alleged leaders of Chicago's Hobos street gang are on trial. | File photo

Jurors in their fourth day of deliberations at the federal racketeering trial of six purported leaders of Chicago’s Hobos gang have sent a note that they’re deadlocked on at least one count.

Judge John Tharp read the note in court Thursday afternoon. It says: “There are some strong beliefs on both sides.” It also says one juror “refuses to give a guilty verdict” and “at least one . . . refuses to give a not guilty verdict” on one count. It didn’t say which.

Racketeering is the most serious count. But there are related counts, including drug charges.

Tharp wrote back, telling jurors simply, “Please continue deliberating.” He could press jurors harder about reaching a decision after three months of testimony. But he said he’s “reluctant to bring out the canon at this stage.”