Hoffman Estates man killed in fiery crash in Algonquin

An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest suburban Algonquin.

Emergency responders were called at 1:39 a.m. to the crash on Route 62 in Algonquin, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office. First responders found that a westbound vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and was on fire.

The fire was put out by 1:53 a.m., and a man’s body was found inside, the coroner’s office said. He was identified as Brandon Soriano-Saldana of Hoffman Estates. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries and burns.

The coroner’s office was waiting on the results of further testing and a ruling on manner of death was pending as Algonquin police investigate.

A spokesman for the police department was not immediately available to provide information on Saturday.