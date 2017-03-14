Home burglaries reported in Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of several recent home burglaries reported in the Portage Park neighborhood.

A burglar entered apartments and homes through windows and doors and stole laptops, electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries began Feb. 26 in the area of Belmont and Irving Park and Cicero to Long, mostly during day and early evening hours, police said.

The burglaries happened:

between 2 and 9 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 3200 block of North Lockwood;

between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mar. 1 in the 3200 block of North Lockwood;

around 1:30 p.m. Mar. 1 in the 5200 block of West Roscoe; and

between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Mar. 10-13 in the 5200 block of West Warwick.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.