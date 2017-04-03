Home invader wakes up victims in West Garfield Park bedrooms

Police are warning residents about a person who broke into two homes and woke the residents up while they were sleeping early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The first incident happened at 4:52 a.m. in the 4100 block of West West End Street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspect entered through a bedroom window and ran into the kitchen and out the door when the resident woke up.

Less than half an hour later, he entered another home through a bedroom window at 5:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of West West End, police said. He touched the victim while she was sleeping, and when she woke up he punched her before running away.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask, black gloves and a gray jacket, police said. Anyone with information about the home invasions is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.