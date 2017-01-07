Home rendered uninhabitable in Elgin fire

A house fire Friday morning caused $30,000 in damage to a home in northwest suburban Elgin.

A neighbor called authorities at 11:17 a.m. to report smoke coming from a home in the 600 block of Keep Avenue in Elgin, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department. Crews arrived within four minutes and found flames and smoke coming from the basement windows in the rear of the house.

Firefighters forced entry to the home and had the blaze under control in eight minutes, the fire department said. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to the home and its contents, officials said. The house was rendered uninhabitable because of smoke and fire damage.

The cause remained under investigation, fire officials said.