Home struck by gunfire in Aurora

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect that fired shots Saturday night in west suburban Aurora.

A home was struck by gunfire about 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue, according to Aurora police. More than one person was in the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The shots apparently came from someone in a red, four-door vehicle that was traveling south on Iowa and occupied by more than one person, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit a tip with the department’s My PD app.