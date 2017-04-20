Homes burglarized in Gage Park

A series of home burglaries were reported earlier this month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone forced entry into a home and stole items from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

At 11:08 a.m. April 1 in the 4900 block of South Campbell;

Between 6 p.m. April 7 and 5 p.m. April 11 in the 5100 block of South Francisco;

At 12:09 p.m. April 17 in the 5400 block of South Sacramento;

At 9:45 a.m. April 17 in the 5300 block of South Fairfield; and

Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. April 17 in the 5400 block of South Artesian.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.