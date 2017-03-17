Homes burglarized in Albany Park

At least two homes have been reported burglarized in March in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In the burglaries, at least one person entered homes by cutting or removing a screen window and then took property, Chicago Police said in a community alert on Friday.

The most recent burglary happened between 7:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 10 in the 2800 block of West Cullom, police said. An earlier burglary happened between 7:50 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 8 in the 4400 block of North Whipple.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.