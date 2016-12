1 killed in Joliet shooting

A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in far southwest suburban Joliet.

He was driving south on Broadway Street when another vehicle pulled alongside him north of Ingalls Avenue, and someone inside it opened fire, hitting him multiple times, according to Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton and the Will County coroner’s office.

The male Joliet resident was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital, where he died at 3:55 p.m.

Authorities withheld his name and age, pending notification of his family.