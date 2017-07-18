Hospital, Marriott Theatre reopen after closure due to floods

Bob Paganucci explains how his home is surrounded by about four feet of water in Fox Lake as flooding continued Monday, July 17, 2017. Flood conditions are expected to remain in areas of northern Illinois through Thursday as residents brace themselves for more rain. | Gilbert R Boucher II/Daily Herald via AP

Clinical operations resumed Tuesday at Northwestern Medicine’s Lake Forest Hospital, including the facility’s emergency department, after being evacuated and closed last week due to power outages caused by flooding. Power was restored last Wednesday night following the outage earlier that day.

In nearby Lincolnshire, the Marriott Theatre is resuming performances of “The Bridges of Madison County” Tuesday night, after flooding from the Des Plaines River and Indian Creek inundated the venue’s generators and forced the cancellation of eight shows (July 12-16).

Some 5,500 ticketholders were affected and the theater is in the process of rebooking the seats into the show’s remaining scheduled performances, through Aug. 13. The theater has flood insurance.

The update comes as flood conditions remain in areas of northern Illinois and 2 inches of rain is forecast through next week. The Fox River is expected to crest Tuesday but will remain at major flood stage through Thursday. Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County.

Associated Press, Miriam Di Nunzio