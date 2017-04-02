Host Kristen Stewart says f-word on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart joined an elite club Saturday night: People who have said the f-word on live network TV.

At the end of her monologue as the “Saturday Night Live” host, Stewart blurted out a few sentences of appreciation for the gig, concluding with, “It’s the coolest f—ing idea!”

Realizing her faux pas, she quickly clapped a hand to her mouth. Making the best of it, she moved on to the traditional promo for the musical guest, declaring, “Alessia Cara is also here, and I’ll never come back!”

As the show moved on to the next sketch, she was seen pacing in frustration as cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant offered reassuring hugs.

The combination of edgy comedy and a signal that’s usually (although not always) live has resulted in several accidental f-bombs over SNL’s 42-season history:

• In 1979, Paul Shaffer was playing a music producer prone to using the word “flogging” during his frequent tirades. At one point he forgot to say the euphemism and said the real thing.

• A running gag in a 1981 episode spoofed the “Who Shot J.R.?” plotline on “Dallas” by offering that someone had pumped some lead into cast member Charles Rocket. During the goodbyes in the show’s final moment, he shouted, “I’d like to know who the f— did it!,” as host Charlene Tilton went wide-eyed. Most of that disastrous cast was axed after the next weekend’s episode.

• As he anchored Weekend Update in 1997, Norm Macdonald remarked on a weird noise from his throat with, “What the f— was that?” Later that year he was slid off the Update desk, for a variety of reasons.

• The one-season run of featured player Jenny Slate is best remembered for the 2009 scene — on her very first episode — where she was supposed to repeatedly say “frickin’ ” and eventually slipped up. She has gone on to a successful character actor career on TV and in movies.