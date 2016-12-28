Hostess, Nestle teaming up on ice cream treats

Hostess and Nestle have something for us to look forward to just when the holiday treats run out.

The companies are whipping up co-branded ice creams flavored like Twinkies, Sno Balls and CupCakes.

A Nestle USA spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Nestle and Hostess are working on ice cream products but any further details won’t be made available until after the new year.

Here’s how CSP Daily News, a convenience store industry website, described the new ice cream products:

Twinkies Ice Cream features sweet buttercream-flavored ice cream, sponge cake pieces and a vanilla frosting swirl; CupCakes Ice Cream combines chocolate ice cream, cake pieces and a cream frosting swirl; and Sno Balls Ice Cream is a marshmallow-flavored ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped coconut swirl.

Additionally, Ding Dong Ice Cream Sandwiches are supposed to show up in freezers in convenience stores anytime now and in Kroger stores in January, CSP reports.