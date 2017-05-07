Illinois House adjourns again without voting to override budget vetoes

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House on Wednesday adjourned without taking override votes on Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a spending and budget plan — with not enough members in attendance for the second day in a row.

There are major efforts in place, however, to try to ensure all those who supported the revenue measure will be in Springfield on Thursday, when the House will convene at 1:30 p.m.

The Illinois Senate on Independence Day quickly passed the budget package, then quickly voted to override Rauner’s vetoes which came down quickly on Tuesday.

The House adjourned on Wednesday about 10:15 a.m. with just 59 members in attendance. The most controversial element of the budget plan, a revenue measure that will hike the income tax rate to 4.95 percent, had 71 votes — including 15 House Republicans.

“The staff continues to assess members’ schedules so we can afford all the supporters of the bipartisan, compromise balanced budget plan the opportunity to vote on the override motion,” Steve Brown, spokesman for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lawmakers were summoned to Springfield for 10 days of special session on June 21, and have been in session since. A new fiscal year began on July 1 — and credit agencies had warned that without a spending plan in place, the state’s bond rating could be downgraded to “junk” status.

The biggest development came Sunday night, when the Illinois House cleared a revenue and spending plan during a lengthy, emotional debate in which many legislators voicing their frustrations over the stalemate. They followed Monday with approving a budget implementation plan.

The state has been without a full budget since July 1, 2015.

The Illinois Senate spearheaded efforts to end the budget stalemate in January when leaders produced a “grand bargain” package. Those bills were developed through bipartisan negotiations, but passed with just Democratic support. Some elements changed in the House, but the rate of 4.95 percent for the income tax hike was negotiated by both sides of the aisle. And Rauner had pushed for a “Capitol compromise” plan which included that rate.

Still, after it was passed, the governor dubbed it “Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase.” In his veto message of the budget plan, Rauner said it didn’t include property tax relief, regulatory relief to businesses or term limits.

While the Senate passed a two-year property tax freeze measure, it failed in the House amid concern the freeze would negatively impact poor school districts.

Rauner had said for months he would approve the tax hike if it was tied to a four-year property tax freeze. The governor and Republicans wanted a temporary hike, however. The revenue plan which cleared both chambers is a permanent one.